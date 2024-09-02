Open Menu

Punjab Launches Rural Cleaning Drive, 'Suthra Punjab' Program To Tackle Garbage, Sewage Issues

Published September 02, 2024

Punjab launches rural cleaning drive, 'Suthra Punjab' program to tackle garbage, sewage issues

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister of Municipalities, Zeeshan Rafique, announced that an intensive cleaning operation will commence in rural areas on September 16 under the 'Suthra Punjab' program. He said this while addressing a meeting of district administration, district council, municipal corporation/committees administrator and chief officers in the office of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Muhammad Iqbal Singhida were also present in the meeting.

The initiative aims to establish a uniform sanitation system, with door-to-door garbage collection and temporary garbage collection points.

The minister emphasized that local government and district councils will be responsible for sanitation until the program is fully operational.

Additionally, investments will be made to improve Punjab's infrastructure, and officials will be held accountable for their performance. The program also includes the provision of cranes and excavators for cleaning water bodies and cesspools, as well as a survey to determine cleaning and sanitation fees based on property size and type.

