Punjab launches 'University of the Year' award

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :In order to encourage healthy competition and boost the standard of education at public sector universities, the Punjab government has launched an annual contest, 'University of the Year Award' in the province.

For the purpose, the Higher Education Department (HED), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), developed the objective criteria for assessing the academic and administrative excellence of public sector universities, located in the province.

A total of 30 universities will be assessed annually by the experts in the field and the best performing university would be declared the 'University of the Year' on the basis of its performance in different fields.

As per the contest evaluation criteria, there will be two different categories of competition, i.e. Category I - universities established before 2010, and Category II – universities established after 2010. Innovations, new start-ups, and product development have been given a major share in the score pie. Secondly, faculty development, internationalisation and fund generation has also been prioritised. In total, these universities would be graded on the basis of 10 different parameters, which will not only enhance the quality of education, but also promote entrepreneurship among students and boost employability skills.

About the rationale behind the initiative, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said, "Practical steps have been taken for establishing at least one state-of-the-art university in every district of the province to improve youths' access to education." He said the contest would encourage, motivate and guide universities in attaining educational excellence.

He said that during the last three years, our QS ranking increased manifold. The Punjab University made a jump of 54 points in the year 2020 as compared to the year 2018.

As per the latest QS Ranking for Asia, 11 universities from Punjab surfaced on the prestigious QS ranking charts. Previously, Punjab had only six universities recognised by the QS rankings back in 2018.

In the QS World Rankings, Punjab has now five universities. Previously, there were only three universities on the charts till 2018. Therefore, the criteria designed integrates QS Rankings for universities as one of the key performance indicators, he added.

About the financial issues, being faced by the universities, the minister said that an increase in funding for the higher education sector was on the cards in the upcoming budget. The minister said that the fee structures of the universities was needed to be rationalised to meet the operational cost of the universities.

Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that the objective of the award initiative was to enhance visibility of provincial universities on the global ranking radars. He called for increasing funding for the PHEC and universities.

Earlier, DG PHEC Dr Muhammad Ramzan gave a presentation on the parameters and indicators for the award. He said the Punjab Higher Education Commission would facilitate the selected universities to collaborate with leading global ranking agencies to work on ranking indicators. To this end, the PHEC would organise meetings with the vice-chancellors and the universities' ranking committees to orientate them about improving the performance in the light of those indicators.

A follow-up monitoring and evaluation mechanism would be opted to evaluate the progress on these indicators. The PHEC would prepare an online data collection system for universities and announce the best universities of the year in overall and emerging categories.