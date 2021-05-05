UrduPoint.com
Punjab Law Dept Releases Grant-in-aid To Various Bars

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:44 PM

Punjab Law dept releases grant-in-aid to various bars

The Sources say that five million rupees have been released for Lahore High Court Bar Association.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2021) Punjab Law department on Wednesday released funds for various bar associations including Lahore High Court Bar Association.

The Sources said that Punjab Law Secretary Bahadur Ali Khan released cheques to different bars. They said that Rs5 million would be provided to Lahore High Court Bar, Rs4 million to Lahore District Bar, Rs3 million to Sialkot District Bar and to Toba District Bar.

The Punjab Law department also issued grant-in-aid worth Rs4 million to the Multan District Bar.

In 2020, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar provided grant-in-aid to the Lahore High Court Bar Association, divisional, district and tehsil bar associations.

It may be mentioned here that COVID-19 has badly affected lawyers’ community like all other sectors and majority of the lawyers are suffering financially because the pandemic has badly affected the clientage.

