Punjab Law Dept To Undergo Complete Digital Transformation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:34 AM
A high-level meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Law Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath on Wednesday approved sweeping technological reforms in the Law Department, marking a major step towards digital governance under the Digital Punjab initiative
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Law Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath on Wednesday approved sweeping technological reforms in the Law Department, marking a major step towards digital governance under the Digital Punjab initiative.
Law Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, Additional Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, and senior officials attended the session, where the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) presented a comprehensive briefing on the department’s digital transformation plan.
Under the new system, case records from Solicitor Offices, District Attorney Offices, and Law Officers will be integrated into a centralized digital dashboard, allowing real-time reporting of cases from all departments across the province. The dashboard will also categorize sensitive and high-priority cases, ensuring streamlined tracking and monitoring.
The law minister stated that the digital application will automatically detect filing errors and highlight procedural issues in presenting cases before courts. Daily updates of all departmental cases will be mandatory, while both the Law Department and the Punjab government will receive instant case status reports, he added.
The reforms will phase out the department’s manual system, replacing it with automation to reduce human intervention and enhance efficiency. “Tracking any case from any department will now be possible with just one click,” said Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharath.
As part of the initiative, all officers and law officers will undergo specialized training. Additionally, an AI-powered chat board is being developed to assist Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in accessing case information quickly.
