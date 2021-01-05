UrduPoint.com
Punjab Law Minister Brief Prime Minister On Legislation

Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:13 PM

Punjab law minister brief Prime Minister on legislation

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of the contemporary legal subjects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of the contemporary legal subjects.

The provincial minister apprised the prime minister of amendments made in the old laws to bring them in conformity with the contemporary requirements, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed for making the Punjab Cooperative Department functional through which the financial support to the farmers would be extended.

Raja Basharat further informed the prime minister about the recent proposed amendments in the Guzara Act 1928 (related to forests), under which financial assistance would be provided for protection of forests.

He also briefed the prime minister about the steps taken to retrieve the state lands from the illegal occupants.

