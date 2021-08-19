UrduPoint.com

Punjab Law Minister Condemns Greater Iqbal Park Incident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Punjab Law Minister condemns Greater Iqbal Park incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Thursday condemned the incident took place at Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on 14 August, where hundreds of people assaulted a woman.

Talking to private news channel, he said that the matter was a shameful act for the whole nation and decent nations do not spare such actions on their independence day.

Raja Basharat said that stern action would be taken against those who were involved in the incident. Police would soon arrest the accused, he added.

The provincial law minister said, the Inspector General Police has constituted a committee for inquiry. He stressed for bringing change in behaviour to curb such incidents in future.

