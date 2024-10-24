Open Menu

Punjab Law Minister Engages Bar Associations To Resolve Legal Community's Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 08:04 PM

The Punjab government has embarked on a journey to address the issues of lawyers and bar associations across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government has embarked on a journey to address the issues of lawyers and bar associations across the province.

In this context, Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth invited the presidents and general secretaries of six bar associations in the first phase to meet with him at the Lahore Civil Secretariat’s Darbar Hall on Thursday morning.

Imran Khakwani, President of the Multan Bar; Muhammad Ibrahim, President of the Narowal Bar; Marium Rana, President of the Mandi Bahauddin Bar; Mian Anwarul Haq, President of the Faisalabad Bar; Aamir Munir, President of the Gujranwala Bar; and Mohsin Shah, President of the Sargodha Bar, were welcomed by the Minister for Law Punjab and the Parliamentary Secretary for Law, Khalid Ranjah. The meeting was also attended by the general secretaries of the bar associations and the Punjab Secretary for Law, Bilal Ahmed Lodhi.

During the meeting, the presidents and general secretaries congratulated the government on the successful passing of the 26th Constitutional Amendment through a democratic process. Passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment was a fully democratic process, and they expressed their full support for it.

The presidents and general secretaries also demanded immediate solutions to various issues, including the construction of chambers, parking facilities, programs for young lawyers, the revamping of the judicial complex, and the establishment of High Court benches in Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Multan divisions.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth stated that the Punjab government is setting up daycare centers for female lawyers across the province. He assured them that the issues faced by lawyers would be addressed on a permanent basis and emphasized that local administrations would cooperate with bar associations. He urged all bar associations to remain in touch with each other.

The Provincial Law Minister appreciated the initiative of establishing a judicial academy in Gujranwala, mentioning that the Punjab government is developing a comprehensive plan to resolve lawyers' issues. He assured them that he would represent their concerns in discussions with the Chief Minister of Punjab, who aims to prioritize the resolution of lawyers' problems.

During the meeting, the Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin Bar Associations were handed over cheques of 5 million rupees each by the Punjab government, while the Gujranwala and Sargodha Bars were given cheques of 10 million rupees each. The Multan and Faisalabad Bars were each handed over cheques of 10 million rupees.

