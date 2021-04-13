Punjab law minister for clear policy on property tax in garrison city

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat Monday directed the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department regarding property tax levied in rural union councils of Rawalpindi to resolve the issue by removing ambiguity in the policy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat Monday directed the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department regarding property tax levied in rural union councils of Rawalpindi to resolve the issue by removing ambiguity in the policy.

He was presiding over a meeting of a special committee set up by the chief minister in that regard.

Apart from local MPAs Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, secretary and director general excise, additional secretary finance and additional secretary local government also attended the meeting.

Briefing, the excise department officials said the Punjab government did not intend to impose property tax on the rural population and that tax was meant only those union councils which had acquired the urban status.

The law minister directed to visit the area concerned and clearly differentiate the urban and rural union councils on the spot so that future complications in that regard could be resolved.

Raja Basharat said the recommendations of the committee would be sent to the chief minister for formal approval from the Cabinet and the concerns of the rural population of Rawalpindi would be addressed.

Local MPAs thanked Chief Minister Usman Bazdar and law minister and assured all possible cooperation to the excise committee to resolve the issue amicably.