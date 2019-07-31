UrduPoint.com
Punjab Law Minister For Ensuring Disables Quota In Recruitment

Punjab Law Minister for ensuring disables quota in recruitment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Law Raja Basharat Wednesday directed all the Punjab government departments to ensure recruitment on three per cent quota of disabled persons within one month.

While addressing a meeting here at Civil Secretariat, he said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The secretary social welfare gave a briefing about the latest situation of recruitment against disabled persons' quota.

The meeting reviewed recruitment against three per cent quota of disabled persons in government jobs in the light of the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting was told that different departments had advertised 3,756 posts from December 29, 2018 till now and recruitment had been completed against 1,118 posts.

Raja Basharat said that more than 2,500 posts for disabled persons were lying vacant while only 107 blind persons were recruited out of 1,118 posts.

Recruitment against the quota of disabled persons in every government department will be reviewed again after one month, he added.

DG Social Welfare Kiran Afshan Imtiaz and officers of different departments attended the meeting.

