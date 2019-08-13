Punjab law minister greets nation on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat while greeting the nation on 72nd Independence Day said the real freedom would be obtained when Kashmir would be liberated from Indian occupation.

In a message, he urged the nation to remember millions of Kashmiri citizens who had sacrificed their lives for freedom.

Raja Basharat requested the nation to pray special prayers for Kashmiri brethren who were facing worst brutalities inflicted by the Indian forces since decades.

He said, "In a short span of one year, the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has shown remarkable progress on achieving its major goals such as impartial accountability, maintenance of law & order, uniform education system, issuance of health cards, social uplift, new local bodies system and austerity measures etc.

" Raja further said through viable policies, the economic crisis was being managed through a corruption free governance system. "I am confident that due to the present sincere and patriot leadership, the nation would witness a new, prosperous and sustainable Pakistan at next Independence day."He lauded the efforts and sacrifices of armed forces, Punjab Police and other law enforcing agencies for defeating terrorism and bringing peace in the country.