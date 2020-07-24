UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Law Minister Hints At Opening Of Restaurants After Eid-ul-Azha

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Law Minister hints at opening of restaurants after Eid-ul-Azha

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat says that the provincial governments are intended towards opening of all business while Punjab government is fully aware about the problems being faced by restaurants industry.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that provincial governments intended to open all closed businesses with strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control spread of Coronavirus here on Friday.

Raja Basharat said that Punjab government was fully aware about problems being faced by the restaurant industry

The minister hinted at opening of the restaurants according to the SOPs after Eid-ul-Azha.

Earlier, a delegation of Punjab Restaurants Association called on Law Minister Raja Basharat to discuss their problems due to closure of restaurants.

The meeting took place in the provincial capital of Punjab.

Punjab government earlier on July 14 had decided to continue the smart lockdown for another 15 days. The Punjab government, all the public and private educational institutes, parks, cinemas, restaurants and marriage halls would remain closed by July 30 across the province. sports activities, political, social and religious gatherings would also be banned in the province till the end of this month.

Related Topics

Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Law Minister Marriage July All Government Raja Basharat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Introduces Petal Search Widget – Find App ..

12 minutes ago

50, 000 new Utility Stores to be set up countrywid ..

16 minutes ago

Plan to hike power tariff on IMF behest opposed: M ..

17 minutes ago

Woman gives birth in Rickshaw in Hyderabad

34 minutes ago

Federal Agents Drive Portland Protesters Away From ..

6 minutes ago

Growing global recognition as PM's smart lockdown ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.