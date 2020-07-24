Punjab Law Minister hints at opening of restaurants after Eid-ul-Azha

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that provincial governments intended to open all closed businesses with strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control spread of Coronavirus here on Friday.

The minister hinted at opening of the restaurants according to the SOPs after Eid-ul-Azha.

Earlier, a delegation of Punjab Restaurants Association called on Law Minister Raja Basharat to discuss their problems due to closure of restaurants.

The meeting took place in the provincial capital of Punjab.

Punjab government earlier on July 14 had decided to continue the smart lockdown for another 15 days. The Punjab government, all the public and private educational institutes, parks, cinemas, restaurants and marriage halls would remain closed by July 30 across the province. sports activities, political, social and religious gatherings would also be banned in the province till the end of this month.