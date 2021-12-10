UrduPoint.com

Punjab Law Minister Inaugurates Various Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:45 PM

Punjab law minister inaugurates various development projects

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja here on Friday inaugurated several development projects completed to facilitate the residents of different localities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja here on Friday inaugurated several development projects completed to facilitate the residents of different localities.

He inaugurated the projects including the road from Biscuit Factory Chowk to Lane-15 which was completed at a cost of Rs 50 million, Harley Street to Qasim Base road project, footpaths, road from Dhamyal Mor to Lane No-5, pavement of streets and construction of sewerage system, pavement of streets and construction of sewerage system in Ward No. 6, pavement of streets and construction of sewerage system in Ahmedabad, pavement of streets in Quaid-e-Azam Colony, underground water tank for Rabbani Town, Ghaziabad, water filtration plants, Ghaziabad and Ahmedabad and other development projects.

Addressing a public meeting, Basharat Raja said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was striving for the welfare of the public and a number of development projects were being completed to facilitate the people. Public service was being focused which was center of our politics, he added.

Now, the fruits of hard decisions taken by the incumbent government for the bright future of the people had started to emerge, he said.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar fought the mafias, he said adding, those who were hatching conspiracies against the government had failed to achieve their set goals.

The corruption mafia and incompetent opposition were trying to hide their failures behind the march; he added that the PTI government had always given importance to the service and interest of the people.

The government did not hide anything from the people and conducted politics in a dignified manner, he added.

The government had completed several projects worth billions of rupees in Rawalpindi to provide all possible facilities despite financial constraints, he said.

The Minister informed that three new tehsils including City, Saddar and Cantt would soon be established in Rawalpindi district.

"Our doors are open round the clock for the public and Dhamyal house is a symbol of the politics of service and welfare," he added.

