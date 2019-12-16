UrduPoint.com
Punjab Law Minister Informs CM Buzdar About PIC Clash Inquiry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

Punjab law minister informs CM Buzdar about PIC clash inquiry

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat on Monday has called on Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and informed him about the progress on Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) clash inquiry.

Sources told that Raja Basharat, who is heading the investigation committee, will present the report on administration's negligence to the CM till evening.During the meeting, the CM has directed to probe the incident under judicial and legal matters.Earlier, Raja Basharat had expressed resentment over police officers for not planning to stop the lawyers from disturbing law and order situation in the metropolis.

He also reprimanded the participants over inappropriate management in high-level sessions chaired by Punjab CM.

