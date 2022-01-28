Punjab law minister meets prime minister

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here and discussed the matters pertaining to the legislation in the province

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present in the meeting.