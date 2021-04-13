Punjab law minister orders for reopening closed roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday directed the district administrations across the province to immediately reopen the roads closed by the protesters and solve problems of people by restoring the means of transportation.

A meeting of the law-enforcement agencies, chaired by him, finalised a strategy to open the roads, closed due to protest sit-ins.

The law minister stressed conveying instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to all levels of the administration. He ordered that cases should be registered against those who had damaged the government property and tortured the law-enforcement officials.

Raja Basharat, in view of the arrival of Ramazan, appealed to protesters to immediately stop violent demonstrations.

He said that violence and sabotage were contrary to the peaceful teachings of islam, so the protesters should end their demonstrations in view of the sanctity of Ramazan.

Earlier, the law minister condemned the violent protests and said that no one should be allowed to take the law into their hands and damage private and public property.

He lamented that due to the traffic blockade, ambulances and oxygen vehicles could not reach the hospitals, which resulted in loss of precious lives and inconvenience to thousands of corona patients, admitted to hospitals.