UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Law Minister Orders For Reopening Closed Roads

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

Punjab law minister orders for reopening closed roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat Tuesday directed the district administrations across the province to immediately reopen the roads closed by the protesters and solve problems of people by restoring the means of transportation.

A meeting of the law-enforcement agencies, chaired by him, finalised a strategy to open the roads, closed due to protest sit-ins.

The law minister stressed conveying instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to all levels of the administration. He ordered that cases should be registered against those who had damaged the government property and tortured the law-enforcement officials.

Raja Basharat, in view of the arrival of Ramazan, appealed to protesters to immediately stop violent demonstrations.

He said that violence and sabotage were contrary to the peaceful teachings of islam, so the protesters should end their demonstrations in view of the sanctity of Ramazan.

Earlier, the law minister condemned the violent protests and said that no one should be allowed to take the law into their hands and damage private and public property.

He lamented that due to the traffic blockade, ambulances and oxygen vehicles could not reach the hospitals, which resulted in loss of precious lives and inconvenience to thousands of corona patients, admitted to hospitals.

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister Punjab Law Minister Vehicles Traffic All Government Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Vivo Pakistan Announces Contactless Customer Suppo ..

8 minutes ago

UAE, Sudan explore boosting economic cooperation

40 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany to boost bilateral economic ties ..

54 minutes ago

Indonesia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be co ..

55 minutes ago

Ira Khan takes Kickboxing lessons from her boyfrie ..

1 hour ago

118,805 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.