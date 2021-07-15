Punjab law minister, others meet LHC CJ

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat met Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani also accompanied the minister.

Registrar LHC Muhammad Yar Walana, Director General Directorate of District Judiciary Masood Arshad were also present.

They discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti termed provision of justice to masses foremost priority.

He said that all steps would be taken to ensure facilities and security for the litigants, lawyers and judges. He said that provision of the best infrastructure for courts was need of the hour.

The provincial minister and others congratulated the chief justice on assuming the office and appreciated his vision.They also endorsed the steps, taken by the Lahore High Court for provision of justice to masses and promised complete support.