UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Law Minister, Others Meet LHC CJ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Punjab law minister, others meet LHC CJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat met Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais and Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani also accompanied the minister.

Registrar LHC Muhammad Yar Walana, Director General Directorate of District Judiciary Masood Arshad were also present.

They discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti termed provision of justice to masses foremost priority.

He said that all steps would be taken to ensure facilities and security for the litigants, lawyers and judges. He said that provision of the best infrastructure for courts was need of the hour.

The provincial minister and others congratulated the chief justice on assuming the office and appreciated his vision.They also endorsed the steps, taken by the Lahore High Court for provision of justice to masses and promised complete support.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Police Punjab Lawyers Law Minister All Best

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

8 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

12 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

52 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.