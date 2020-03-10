Punjab law minister promises facilities for legal fraternity

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday said that the provincial government would provide various facilities to lawyers across province, which would be announced by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar at the upcoming Lawyers Convention, being held in Lahore on March 16.

He was talking to representatives of the Insaf Lawyers Forum and the bar associations of Punjab at a meeting, held at the Alhamra Arts Council. The arrangements for the convention were reviewed and suggestions were also sought from the participants.

The minister said that the Punjab government had decided to provide grants to high court bars, district and tehsil bars all over the province without any discrimination, so that their financial difficulties could be reduced.

"Other incentives include setting up of an endowment fund for non-practising elderly lawyers besides providing free treatment facilities to all lawyers, and steps in this regard are under way," he added.

Lawyer's representative Anis Ali Hashmi said the positive thinking of the Punjab chief minister and the provincial law minister for welfare and development of lawyer associations was highly commendable.

"We hope that the ongoing measures will strengthen the relationship of the government and the bar and the legal fraternity would play its part in development of the nation," he added.

MPA Zainab Amir, Barrister Umair Niazi and others were also present.