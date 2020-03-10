UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Law Minister Promises Facilities For Legal Fraternity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:28 PM

Punjab law minister promises facilities for legal fraternity

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday said that the provincial government would provide various facilities to lawyers across province, which would be announced by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar at the upcoming Lawyers Convention, being held in Lahore on March 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday said that the provincial government would provide various facilities to lawyers across province, which would be announced by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar at the upcoming Lawyers Convention, being held in Lahore on March 16.

He was talking to representatives of the Insaf Lawyers Forum and the bar associations of Punjab at a meeting, held at the Alhamra Arts Council. The arrangements for the convention were reviewed and suggestions were also sought from the participants.

The minister said that the Punjab government had decided to provide grants to high court bars, district and tehsil bars all over the province without any discrimination, so that their financial difficulties could be reduced.

"Other incentives include setting up of an endowment fund for non-practising elderly lawyers besides providing free treatment facilities to all lawyers, and steps in this regard are under way," he added.

Lawyer's representative Anis Ali Hashmi said the positive thinking of the Punjab chief minister and the provincial law minister for welfare and development of lawyer associations was highly commendable.

"We hope that the ongoing measures will strengthen the relationship of the government and the bar and the legal fraternity would play its part in development of the nation," he added.

MPA Zainab Amir, Barrister Umair Niazi and others were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Lawyers Law Minister March All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

31 minutes ago

Challenges like global warming pose serious threat ..

3 minutes ago

Probe Into MH17 Crash in Eastern Ukraine May Be Co ..

3 minutes ago

Core UN Nations Reaffirm Commitment to Nuclear Non ..

3 minutes ago

UN Headquarters to Close for General Public Due to ..

3 minutes ago

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.