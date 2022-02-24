UrduPoint.com

Punjab Law Minister Reviews Security Arrangements For Pak-Australia Cricket Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Punjab Law minister reviews security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Law Minister, Raja Basharat here on Thursday said that foolproof security arrangements had been finalized for Pakistan-Australia cricket matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here to review security arrangements for the cricket matches.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to provide all possible help to cricket lovers during the cricket series.

The officials of law enforcement agencies briefed the meeting about security and traffic plan. The meeting was informed that Rawalpindi district administration had finalized foolproof security arrangements with the help of Islamabad Administration, Pak Army and other intelligence agencies.

Three control rooms had also been set up while Walk-through gates and CCTV cameras would be installed besides setting up a special NADRA verification counter at Allama Iqbal entry gate. Encroachments had also been removed from route of the stadium.

The meeting was informed that arrangements, including parking stands, lighting and bus shuttle service, had been finalised to facilitate the people.

City Traffic Police would deploy special force to regulate traffic. Bomb disposal squad of the civil defence would remain present in the stadium during the matches.

Raja Basharat said that strict checking should be ensured at all entry and exit points of the Stadium, adding that all resources should be utilized to protect people and the players.

He directed the officials to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads and set up diversions to divert the traffic on alternative roads so that people could not face any difficulties.

Later, he expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and said that healthy environment would be provided to people so that they could come and enjoy cricket matches.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner, Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Ashfaq Khan, Additional Commissioner, Coordination, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Umar Saeed, Assistant Commissioner, General Maliha Khan and other officers concerned.

