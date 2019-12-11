Punjab Law Minister says strict action would be taken against lawyers

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that some rioters were identified and strict action would be taken against all of them who were found guilty.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat strongly condemed the lawyers' protest at Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He said hosptials are not made target.

"The hospitals are not attacked even during the war," said the law minister, adding that "strict action would be taken against the responsile,".

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Punjab Health Minister Dr.

Yasmin Rashid. He said they needed time for investigation. He said the Punjab CM also directed strict action against the lawyers.

Chohan said that he was attacked by the PML-N workers and supporters while Yasmin Rashid said that she was with the doctors and FIR would be registered against the lawyers.

At least 12 patients died at PIC after lawyers protest and clash with the docors. They smashed windows and broke the main enterance gate. They beat doctors and other staff, threw stones at the administration and did not leave even the attendants of the patients at the hospital.