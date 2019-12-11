UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Law Minister Says Strict Action Would Be Taken Against Lawyers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:54 PM

Punjab Law Minister says strict action would be taken against lawyers

Raja Basharat said that some of the protesters have been identified and action would be taken against them with no compromise.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that some rioters were identified and strict action would be taken against all of them who were found guilty.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat strongly condemed the lawyers' protest at Punjab Institute of Cardiology. He said hosptials are not made target.

"The hospitals are not attacked even during the war," said the law minister, adding that "strict action would be taken against the responsile,".

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Punjab Health Minister Dr.

Yasmin Rashid. He said they needed time for investigation. He said the Punjab CM also directed strict action against the lawyers.

Chohan said that he was attacked by the PML-N workers and supporters while Yasmin Rashid said that she was with the doctors and FIR would be registered against the lawyers.

At least 12 patients died at PIC after lawyers protest and clash with the docors. They smashed windows and broke the main enterance gate. They beat doctors and other staff, threw stones at the administration and did not leave even the attendants of the patients at the hospital.

Related Topics

Protest Information Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Law Minister Died FIR All Yasmin Rashid Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

PIC clash: Police take 20 lawyers into custody

13 minutes ago

Russia's Glonass-M Navigation Satellite Placed Int ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Athletics Federation to Hold Snap Election ..

4 minutes ago

ANF working to ensure drug free society: Shehryar ..

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan can play role of bridge between Pakista ..

5 minutes ago

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time' 2019 pers ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.