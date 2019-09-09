Punjab Law Minister visits central monitoring cell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja on Monday visited the central monitoring cell set up for Muharram in the Home department here.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by all security agencies, including the Home department, the minister directed that all possible measures be taken to ensure law and order situation in Punjab and duty staff should stay alert during processions and congregations of Muharram.

He directed all commissioners, deputy commissioners, Regional Police Officers (RPOs), District Police Officers (DPOs) and allied departments throughout the province to keep an eye on Muharram processions, gatherings and religious gatherings in their jurisdictions and take stern action against the lawbreakers.

Raja Basharat said that all the important routes of the processions across Punjab were being monitored by helicopters to ensure security.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Syed Ali Murtaza and other officers also accompanied the minister during his visit.

During the briefing the minister was informed that 3,711 majalis and 1,593 processions were being organized across province on Monday (9th of Muharram).