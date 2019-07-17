UrduPoint.com
Punjab Law Minister Visits Different Areas In City During Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Punjab Law Minister visits different areas in city during rain

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Tuesday visited different areas of the city during rain and inspected cleanliness work, water disposal and flow of traffic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Tuesday visited different areas of the city during rain and inspected cleanliness work, water disposal and flow of traffic.

He appreciated the employees performing their duties in heavy rain and asked the officers of line departments to come out in the field to monitor the operational activities. DC Lahore Saliha Saeed accompanied him during the visit.

Talking to the media, the minister said that past rulers played to make Lahore another 'Paris' but turned it another 'Venice' due to their corruption. The incumbent government introduced a better sewerage system, he added.

He said that chief minister, provincial ministers and the administrative officers were engaged in field visits to lessen the problems of the people. "It is sanguine that WASA, LWMC, traffic police and local government officials are engaged in solving the problems of the people in the field," he added.

He directed that special attention should be given to disposal of water from low lying areas and congested localities and flow of traffic be maintained.

He also directed the local government department to prepare their staff and machinery and relief activities be carried out along with other line departments to provide necessary relief to the affectees.

