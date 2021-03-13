Punjab Law Minister visits house of Shaheed SHO Imran Abbas

Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja on Saturday visited house of Shaheed Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Police Station, Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas and assured full support to the family members in this tragic moment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja on Saturday visited house of Shaheed Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Police Station, Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas and assured full support to the family members in this tragic moment.

He paid homage to the Inspector who was martyred in a firing incident at Civil Lines Police Station Rawalpindi.

Law Minister said that the martyred Inspector Imran Abbas was a very dutiful officer and his services would always be remembered.

During his visit he met the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace in rest and offered Fateha for Shaheed Inspector.

On the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation, Muhammad Faisal, and other officers were present.

Muhammad Basharat Raja while talking to the children of Shaheed Imran Abbas, expressed his condolence and sympathy adding that Imran Abbas was a brave SHO and entire nation is proud of police martyrs.

He paid homage to the sacrifices of Shahuda adding, "We assured full support to their family members." He assured that the elements involved in the incident would be brought to the court of law and the affected family would be provided justice as much as possible.

He said that crackdown of police against criminals would continue in the province.

He further said that the Punjab Police had a remarkable history of sacrificing their lives for the citizens and thus the sacrifice of Shaheed Imran Abbas would be remembered as a pride for the Punjab Police forever.