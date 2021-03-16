UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Law Minister Visits House Of Shaheed SHO Imran Abbas

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:21 AM

Punjab Law Minister visits house of Shaheed SHO Imran Abbas

RAWALPINDI, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja on Saturday visited house of Shaheed Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Police Station, Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas and assured full support to the family members in this tragic moment.

He paid homage to the Inspector who was martyred in a firing incident at Civil Lines Police Station Rawalpindi.

Law Minister said that the martyred Inspector Imran Abbas was a very dutiful officer and his services would always be remembered.

During his visit he met the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace in rest and offered Fateha for Shaheed Inspector.

On the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation, Muhammad Faisal, and other officers were present.

Muhammad Basharat Raja while talking to the children of Shaheed Imran Abbas, expressed his condolence and sympathy adding that Imran Abbas was a brave SHO and entire nation is proud of police martyrs.

He paid homage to the sacrifices of Shahuda adding, "We assured full support to their family members." He assured that the elements involved in the incident would be brought to the court of law and the affected family would be provided justice as much as possible.

He said that crackdown of police against criminals would continue in the province.

He further said that the Punjab Police had a remarkable history of sacrificing their lives for the citizens and thus the sacrifice of Shaheed Imran Abbas would be remembered as a pride for the Punjab Police forever.

Related Topics

Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Police Station Law Minister Visit Rawalpindi Criminals Family Race Court

Recent Stories

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

38 minutes ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

39 minutes ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

39 minutes ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

39 minutes ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

39 minutes ago

Canadian Government Allots $80Mln for Electric Veh ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.