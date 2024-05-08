Punjab Lawyers Announce Strike On May 9
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:08 PM
The lawyers' representatives have announced a strike across Punjab on May 9 after a clash between police and the legal fraternity outside the Lahore High Court
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The lawyers' representatives have announced a strike across Punjab on May 9 after a clash between police and the legal fraternity outside the Lahore High Court.
Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Kamran Bashir Mughal, President Lahore Bar Association Munir Hussain Bhatti, and Lahore High Court Bar Association Secretary Abdul Qadir Chahal, flanked by other leaders, addressed a press conference here on Wednesday and said that the lawyers were holding a peaceful protest against a controversial notification about courts in Lahore and the unjustified registration of terrorism cases against their fraternity members.
They announced a strike on May 9 across Punjab and said that the lawyers would boycott court proceedings and hold rallies. They demanded the immediate release of their colleagues.
Recent Stories
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..
PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar
LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill gap in industrial sector
SC issues order regarding April 30 hearing of judges letter case
French ambassador meets Finance minister
Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Iran: Pirzada
Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours
Rangers arrest five robbers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 1042 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman Anwar45 seconds ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability court12 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar12 minutes ago
-
SC issues order regarding April 30 hearing of judges letter case12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Iran: Pirzada23 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest five robbers23 minutes ago
-
Naqvi visits CDA for briefing on administration, management, development23 minutes ago
-
AJK government moves to implement a broad-based tourism uplift plan in picturesque region1 hour ago
-
Three arrested for killing colleague in Pindigheb1 hour ago
-
SFA sealed Rukana Dairy, Gharib Nawaz hotel1 hour ago