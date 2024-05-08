Open Menu

Punjab Lawyers Announce Strike On May 9

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

The lawyers' representatives have announced a strike across Punjab on May 9 after a clash between police and the legal fraternity outside the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The lawyers' representatives have announced a strike across Punjab on May 9 after a clash between police and the legal fraternity outside the Lahore High Court.

Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Kamran Bashir Mughal, President Lahore Bar Association Munir Hussain Bhatti, and Lahore High Court Bar Association Secretary Abdul Qadir Chahal, flanked by other leaders, addressed a press conference here on Wednesday and said that the lawyers were holding a peaceful protest against a controversial notification about courts in Lahore and the unjustified registration of terrorism cases against their fraternity members.

They announced a strike on May 9 across Punjab and said that the lawyers would boycott court proceedings and hold rallies. They demanded the immediate release of their colleagues.

