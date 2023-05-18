UrduPoint.com

Punjab Lawyers Delegation Calls On Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 10:04 PM

A delegation of lawyers from Punjab on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of lawyers from Punjab on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar.

The delegation was headed by Hassan Raza Pasha Chairman executive committee Pakistan Bar Council, Qalb-e-Hassan Shah Member Pakistan Bar Council and Basharat Ullah Khan Vice Chairman punjab bar council.

President and Secretaries of district bar associations of Chishtian, Pind Dadan Khan, Rajanpur, Jampur, Chistian, Bhera, Sargodha, Sohawa, Talagang, Taunsa Sharif were also present during the meeting.

The minister shared his views regarding the importance of bar associations stating that the bar associations were an integral part of the legal justice system.

The delegation informed the Minister about various issues faced by bar associations and the Minister assured his utmost support to resolve these.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of the Law Minister for the passage of Lawyer's protection Act which was a long standing demand of lawyers across Pakistan.

