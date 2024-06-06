Open Menu

Punjab Lawyers Reject Strike Call: LHC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) In a show of dedication to their profession and commitment to the justice system, the professional lawyers of Punjab have once again rejected the strike call issued by the Punjab Bar Council, says a Lahore High Court (LHC) press release issued here on Thursday.

The communique stated that the LHC decided a total of 526 cases in one day, including 269 cases at the principal seat and 257 cases at the regional benches. On Thursday, the LHC principal seat saw a busy day, with 269 cases disposed of, while the regional benches in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi decided 108, 96, and 53 cases, respectively, it added.

In addition to the cases decided in the high court, the subordinate judiciary also witnessed a significant volume of work. A total of 12,536 new cases were filed in the district and tehsil courts across the province, while 15,311 cases were decided in a single day. The judges of the district judiciary worked diligently to discharge their duties, ensuring that justice was served without any delay, it added.

The press release further stated that the lawyers appeared in courts across the province, including the LHC, its regional benches, and the district and tehsil courts, ignoring the strike call. Legal proceedings continued uninterrupted, and the courts functioned normally, thanks to the cooperation of the lawyers and the dedication of the judges.

This is not the first time that the lawyers of Punjab have rejected a strike call. In recent weeks, the legal fraternity has shown a commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the justice system remains functional. This dedication to their profession and the justice system is a testament to the values of the legal community in Punjab. The dedication of the lawyers and judges in Punjab reassures the public that the justice system remains functional and accessible to all, it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab Bar Council had issued strike call to protest against a controversial notification about courts in Lahore and registration of cases against their lawyers.

