UrduPoint.com

Punjab Leading In Development Process : Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:01 PM

Punjab leading in development process : Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab province was leading the development process in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab province was leading the development process in the country.

According to handout issued here on Monday, he was talking to parliamentarians and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers in Muzaffargarh, who discussed with him the city problems.

The chief minister said that the government would leave no stone unturned to serve masses and pointed out that unprecedented development work had been completed in a period of three years. No area would remain deprived of development, he promised.

The development schemes would be completed speedily while ensuring transparency, he said adding that the government was following a comprehensive plan to provide the best healthcare and educational facilities to people living in far off parts of the province.

On the other hand, the opposition lacked any agenda for the public service and it was trying to interrupt the development process, he regretted. The opposition alliance, PDM's negative politics could not survive in the new Pakistan, the CM said adding that people had rejected the anti-development mafia and the development process was continuing despite negative politics of the opposition.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would fulfill its constitutional term. He issued orders for restoration of a recreational park near Chenab River, along with improvement in facilities at ladies park in Muzaffargarh city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Alliance Muzaffargarh Government Best Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UK Raises Terror Threat Level to 'Severe' After Li ..

UK Raises Terror Threat Level to 'Severe' After Liverpool Car Blast - Home Minis ..

10 minutes ago
 Italian Police Raid 17 Subscribers of Anti-Vaccina ..

Italian Police Raid 17 Subscribers of Anti-Vaccination Telegram Channel

10 minutes ago
 White House Denies Reports of Tensions Between Bid ..

White House Denies Reports of Tensions Between Biden, Harris

12 minutes ago
 UK 'will not be cowed by terrorism' says PM after ..

UK 'will not be cowed by terrorism' says PM after taxi blast

12 minutes ago
 Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights f ..

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

12 minutes ago
 Libya elders urge boycott over Kadhafi presidentia ..

Libya elders urge boycott over Kadhafi presidential bid

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.