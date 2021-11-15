Punjab leading in development process : Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Punjab province was leading the development process in the country

According to handout issued here on Monday, he was talking to parliamentarians and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers in Muzaffargarh, who discussed with him the city problems.

The chief minister said that the government would leave no stone unturned to serve masses and pointed out that unprecedented development work had been completed in a period of three years. No area would remain deprived of development, he promised.

The development schemes would be completed speedily while ensuring transparency, he said adding that the government was following a comprehensive plan to provide the best healthcare and educational facilities to people living in far off parts of the province.

On the other hand, the opposition lacked any agenda for the public service and it was trying to interrupt the development process, he regretted. The opposition alliance, PDM's negative politics could not survive in the new Pakistan, the CM said adding that people had rejected the anti-development mafia and the development process was continuing despite negative politics of the opposition.

Usman Buzdar said that the government would fulfill its constitutional term. He issued orders for restoration of a recreational park near Chenab River, along with improvement in facilities at ladies park in Muzaffargarh city.