Punjab Leads All Other Provinces In Race For Administration Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Thu 04th November 2021

Punjab leads all other provinces in race for administration of COVID-19 vaccine

NCOC head Asad Umar says that Punjab has become the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52 per cent followed by KP with 48 per cent, Sindh 40 per cent and Balochistan with 17 per cent.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) Punjab is at the top in the race for COVID-19 vaccine with more than half of its eligible population got at least one dose, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that “Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%. KP follows with 48%, Sindh 40% and Balochistan at 17%,”.

He said that “Federal territories leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% & GB 54%.

National average has reached 48%.”

Earlier, Asad Umar had said that 40 million citizens had been fully inoculated against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. He said they would continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan.

He wrote that the target of 2021 year was vaccination of 70 million people and it is matter of happiness that 70 million people now received at least 1 dose and 40 million were fully vaccinated. The minister said that with 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target.

