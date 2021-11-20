UrduPoint.com

Punjab LG Elections To Be Held In March: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the Punjab local government elections would be held in March 2022, as Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives to Punjab Chief Minister and provincial local government in that regard.

In an interview to a private television channel, the minister said new local government law would be presented in the Punjab Assembly next week.

According to the new law, the mayors would be elected directly at the district level, while a 13-member panel would contest the village council election.

The minister termed the legislation done in the joint sitting of Parliament as significant political achievement of the incumbent government.

Opposition was a group of weak wrestlers. Opposition was the coterie of people having divergent views and directions as without an ideology strong opposition was not possible.

Giving example, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had not allowed the PML-N government to rule the country peacefully from 2013 to 2018 as the whole party stood behind its leader Imran Khan like a rock as their struggle was based on ideology. Whereas, the current opposition lacked leadership qualities and no one could dare following them.

To a query, he said the so called literate PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal should hold talks after preparations.

He said, in one week, the leadership of PML-N talk against the security forces and the second week they turned their guns against judiciary.

They needed an institution for criticism and right now they have started criticising National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) despite the fact that NADRA's technology was not dependent on any individual person.

According to electoral laws enacted in 2017 by PML-N government, he said, a person having Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) should be added in voter list as voter.

To a question, he said every person has moral obligation of defending the judiciary.

The allegations of Rana Shamim's son on former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar were absurd and levelled on behalf of PML-N to sully the institution of judiciary.

He said a video scandal emerged whenever hearing of Maryam Nawaz or Nawaz Sharif's corruption cases approached.

PML-N leadership were making every effort to ensure that cases were not heard on merit.

Government wanted the return of Nawaz Sharif. Whenever Nawaz Sharif return to country, he would have to pay back the looted money or go to jail.

About EVMs, he said the idea of conducting elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was came in his mind when PML-N rigged the elections in his Jhelum constituency. Consequently the EVM was launched by him as Minister for Science and Technology, he said.

