Punjab LG Minister Seeks Plan From Lahore Parking Company

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Punjab LG minister seeks plan from Lahore Parking Company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq visited Lahore Parking Company in Arfa Karim Tower here on Wednesday, and got briefing from Chief Executive Officer Naveed-ul-Islam Virk on the company working.

The minister directed the Lahore Parking to submit a plan on managing parking in the city in 15 days, saying that steps would be taken to outsource on-road parking while plazas and other off-road parking would be run by the company itself.

Zeeshan Rafiq noted that parking problems in Lahore are increasing day by day. "In this context, capacity building of Lahore Parking Company is inevitable," he added. He said that CM Maryam Nawaz has ordered to develop an integrated parking system in the provincial capital.

"All possible measures will be taken for the convenience of the citizens", he pledged. Local Minister said that strict action will be taken on complaints of overcharging.

He directed that an effective mechanism should be devised for citizens to file complaints. "Parking without a receipt is a loss to the company. We should pay attention to this aspect as well", he observed. Moreover the minister said that a solid monitoring procedure should be developed. "A detailed presentation should be made within fifteen days after which a clear master plan will be made because without a master plan it is not possible to achieve the goals", he concluded.

