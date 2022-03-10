Punjab LG Polls: Election Commission of Pakistan issues timeline for electoral groups' enlistment activities

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the timeline for different activities for the enlistment of electoral groups for the conduct of local government elections in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the timeline for different activities for the enlistment of electoral groups for the conduct of local government elections in Punjab province.

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the date for issuing public notice for inviting applications for enlistment of electoral groups will be March 3.

The dates for filing of applications (form-I) with authorized officers by the head of the electoral group or its authorized representative will be March 24 to March 28.

The last date for returning the application to the concerned electoral group after scrutiny (in case of incomplete information or shortfall etc, observed in form-I) will be April 4.

The last date for re-submitting form-I before the authorized officer by the head of the electoral group or its authorized agent for the purpose of scrutiny will be April 4 while the date for issuance and publication of certificate for the enlistment of the electoral group (form-III) will be April 6.

The filing of representation against the decisions of authorized officers rejecting or accepting the application for the enlistment of the electoral group will be April 9 while the date for deciding appeals by the authorized officer appointment for redressal of representations will be April 13.