UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab LG&CD Dept To Adopt HRMI System

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Punjab LG&CD Dept to adopt HRMI system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department has decided to introduce Human Resource Management Information (HRMI) System through which the attendance and work of every employee will be monitored.

A meeting was held with the senior officers at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Secretary Local Government Ahmed Javed Qazi on Tuesday. Various aspects of the HRMI System were briefed and discussed in the meeting.

The Secretary LG&CD said that the HRMI System would improve decision making and efficiency in departmental affairs.

He said that the data of all employees of the department had been computerized and soon the system would be introduced in the province with the help of Punjab Information Technology board.

He said that after Baldia online App, HRMI system would also help the department to adapt to the modern requirements of digitization with the main objective of making the department more useful and efficient for the public.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Baldia All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on patients in ..

30 minutes ago

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce discusses p ..

30 minutes ago

ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Energy Sector enters digital transformat ..

60 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber, Canadian Consulate discuss post-COV ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.