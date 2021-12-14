Punjab LGs system to be a historic, all inclusive: Hasaan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information, Parks & Horticulture Authorities and Tourism Hasaan Khawar has said that the Punjab province will stand tall as a true champion of democracy with the introduction an all-inclusive historic local governments (LGs) system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information, Parks & Horticulture Authorities and Tourism Hasaan Khawar has said that the Punjab province will stand tall as a true champion of democracy with the introduction an all-inclusive historic local governments (LGs) system.

He was addressing a press conference here at Alhamra along with Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed.

Hasaan Khawar said that Punjab would cover all aspects of the LGs system in which women and persons with disabilities would also be given the opportunity to participate in elections.

He asked Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to focus on his province as the present wind of change would only suit the one who would deliver better.

Hasaan said that the local government system of Punjab would be organised and ideal in which services would be delivered and problems of people would be solved at their doorsteps practically.

"This law would prove to be a historic law in which the emerging authorities would be fully empowered and autonomous, and would be able to make their own decisions," the SACM promised.

He said that the implementation of a new local body system was a big achievement of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in which, for the first time in the history of the province, local bodies representatives would be directly elected.

Hasaan Khawar thanked Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on behalf of the people of Punjab and expressed hope that other provinces would also adopt the Punjab Local Government Act so that the purpose of creating the system could be truly fulfilled.