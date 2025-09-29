Open Menu

Punjab Library Foundation Meeting Approves Budget

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Library Foundation meeting approves budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The board of Governors of the Punjab Library Foundation held its meeting at the Quaid-e-Azam Library, here on Monday.

The meeting, chaired by BoG Chairman and former Chief Secretary Punjab Javed Aslam, approved the budget estimates for the financial year 2025-26.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the budget estimates in detail and approved several initiatives aimed at the promotion and development of libraries. Special emphasis was placed on encouraging book reading and storytelling among children through dedicated programs. After thorough deliberations, the budget estimates were unanimously approved.

Secretary Archives and Libraries Ali Bahadur Qazi briefed the Board on the current status of the Endowment Fund, its transparent utilization strategy, and adherence to financial regulations.

Director of the Punjab Library Foundation Abdur Rehman Asif presented a detailed framework of library categories, outlining the allocation of funds, priorities, and targets for each category.

The meeting was attended by distinguished members including Athar Ali Khan (former DGPR), Kanwal Ameen (Vice Chancellor, Faisalabad Women University), Shahid Hussain (former MD PEPRA), Dr. Nosheen Fatima, and Rakhshanda Kokab (Director, UCP Library).

