Punjab Likely To Experience Mainly Dry Weather
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 07:37 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Thursday mainly dry weather for Lahore and other districts of Punjab during the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Thursday mainly dry weather for Lahore and other districts of Punjab during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Also, the department predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain-thunderstorm was predicted for Northern Areas.
During the last 24 hours, Punjab cities including Lahore experienced hot and dry weather.
