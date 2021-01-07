UrduPoint.com
Punjab Livestock Dept Distributes 90 Poultry Units Among Citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Livestock Development on Thursday distributed 90 poultry units among citizens of all five tehsils of district Lahore here at Civil Veterinary Hospital Harbanspura.

According to a livestock spokesperson, during a poultry distribution ceremony, Director Livestock Lahore Dr Naeem Kanwar stated that halal meat production and export of livestock products could be enhanced through such projects.

He said that prime minister's programme for backyard poultry was in its implementation phase, adding that the main objective behind this development project was to fulfill protein requirement as well as increasing livestock export potential for livestock products.

He said that during four years of it's gestation phase, two million poultry birds would be distributed among general public and rural women.

Additional and Deputy Directors of Livestock Lahore were also present on the occasion.

