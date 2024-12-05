Open Menu

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Attends 15th Convocation Ceremony At UVAS

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that livestock plays vital role for ensuring food security in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that livestock plays vital role for ensuring food security in the country.

He was addressing the 15th convocation ceremony at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), here on Thursday.

He said that experts of the veterinary university must utilise their educational and research skills to tackle challenges like food safety and food security. He congratulated the students who completed their degrees and added that success of students was outcome of efforts of parents and teachers.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younas said that the university had always played its role in polishing skills among students. He said that this year the university had given scholarships worth Rs 100 million to

1154 brilliant students purely on merit.

