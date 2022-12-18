Punjab livestock minister visits Veterinary Hospital in Kamoke

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin Khan paid a surprise visit to Veterinary Hospital Kamoke (Gujranwala), on Sunday.

According to official sources here, during the visit, the minister checked the record and attendance of the staff.

He also checked the availability of medicines and injections.

He took feedback from farmers regarding departmental services.

The minister directed the authorities to keep livestock farms informed about all the services and steps being taken by the Livestock Department. He said that officers should continue strict monitoring in their respective districts to ensure improvement in livestock farming. He also planted a sapling at the hospital, under the ongoing tree plantation campaign.