UrduPoint.com

Punjab Livestock Minister Visits Veterinary Hospital In Kamoke

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Punjab livestock minister visits Veterinary Hospital in Kamoke

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin Khan paid a surprise visit to Veterinary Hospital Kamoke (Gujranwala), on Sunday.

According to official sources here, during the visit, the minister checked the record and attendance of the staff.

He also checked the availability of medicines and injections.

He took feedback from farmers regarding departmental services.

The minister directed the authorities to keep livestock farms informed about all the services and steps being taken by the Livestock Department. He said that officers should continue strict monitoring in their respective districts to ensure improvement in livestock farming. He also planted a sapling at the hospital, under the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Gujranwala Kamoke Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

19 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

19 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

19 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.