Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar For Introducing New Projects Keeping In View Needs Of Livestock Dept

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the authorities to introduce all new projects keeping in view the needs of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Masood Anwar has directed the authorities to introduce all new projects keeping in view the needs of the department.

He presided over a meeting on comprehensive planning related to Livestock department here on Monday.

He said that practical steps were required for export of halal meat in Eastern Asia, Central Asia, China and European countries.

Officers were directed to prepare strategy for control of foot-mouth-disease besides its implementation on immediate basis.

Action plan related to foot-and-mouth disease should be shared with Federal government, he added.

He said that Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company had been assigned special task for boosting export of halal meat.

Secretary said that for promotion of smart Livestock farming steps should be taken with the support of Livestock and Dairy Development board.

He further said that digital data base on Livestock and poultry sectors should be made for ensuring stability in market system.

He also directed for taking practical measures for bringing modernization in production area.

Additional and Deputy Secretaries and other officers also attended the meeting.

