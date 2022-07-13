UrduPoint.com

Punjab Markets Get One More Week To Function Till Late In Evening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Punjab markets get one more week to function till late in evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has further relaxed the ban to close markets and bazaars at 9pm in Punjab, till July 18.

As per a notification, issued here on Wednesday, the Labour and Human Resource secretary relaxed the ban on markets closing timing for a week further.

The notification about closing markets and shops at 9pm would become effective from July 19 now.

Earlier, on July 2, the Punjab government suspended the market closure policy keeping in view Eid-ul-Azha shopping. Last month, the Punjab government issued orders to close all markets and bazaars at 9pm to save electricity in the face of energy crisis.

