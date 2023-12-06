Open Menu

Punjab May Include HPV Vaccine In Immunisation Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Punjab may include HPV vaccine in immunisation schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir said on Wednesday the provincial government was considering introduction of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine into routine immunization schedule.

Citing global statistics, he highlighted the urgency, stating that cervical cancer ranks as the third leading cause of female cancers in Pakistan.

The EPI Steering Committee, comprising top experts, discussed the initiative, emphasising the need for data collection to inform evidence-based decisions. A Technical Working Group will be established to develop a Cancer Registry, focusing on access, demand, and surveillance.

The minister stressed the importance of achieving UN Sustainable Development Goal 3.4, aiming for a 30 per cent reduction in cervical cancer mortality by 2030 through the full vaccination of 90pc of girls by 15 years of age.

The committee meeting, chaired by Director General Health Services Punjab Dr. Ilyas Gondal, saw the participation of prominent figures from the medical community. The proposed timeline suggests the vaccine could be introduced in Punjab by 2025, pending credible evidence gathered by the Technical Working Group.

