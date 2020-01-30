UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Medical Board Declares Insufficient Documents Provided By Nawaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:06 PM

Punjab Medical board declares insufficient documents provided by Nawaz Sharif

Medical Board of Punjab Government has declared the documents provided by Nawaz Sharif inadequate and summoned all reports of Nawaz Sharif within 3 day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Medical Board of Punjab Government has declared the documents provided by Nawaz Sharif inadequate and summoned all reports of Nawaz Sharif within 3 days .According to media reports, a letter was sent to Nawaz Sharif by Punjab government saying Nawaz Sharif Dec 23 reports and documents were sent to medical board headed by Dr Mehmood Ayaz.

Medical board declared inadequate these documents.

It was further said in the letter that Nawaz Sharif should send all medical reports in three days.Punjab government will decide about extension in Nawaz Sharif bail in the light of medical reports.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Media All

Recent Stories

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and Sout ..

9 minutes ago

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

15 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

17 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

23 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

23 minutes ago

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% on ev ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.