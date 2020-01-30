Punjab Medical board declares insufficient documents provided by Nawaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Medical Board of Punjab Government has declared the documents provided by Nawaz Sharif inadequate and summoned all reports of Nawaz Sharif within 3 day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Medical Board of Punjab Government has declared the documents provided by Nawaz Sharif inadequate and summoned all reports of Nawaz Sharif within 3 days .According to media reports, a letter was sent to Nawaz Sharif by Punjab government saying Nawaz Sharif Dec 23 reports and documents were sent to medical board headed by Dr Mehmood Ayaz.

Medical board declared inadequate these documents.

It was further said in the letter that Nawaz Sharif should send all medical reports in three days.Punjab government will decide about extension in Nawaz Sharif bail in the light of medical reports.