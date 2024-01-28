Punjab Minister Advocates Technology To Revolutionise Health Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javaid Akram has emphasized the transformative potential of technology in healthcare.
In a roundtable discussion at the Expo Center here on Sunday, he highlighted the integration of Artificial Intelligence systems in Punjab's government hospitals, aiming to elevate healthcare services.
Addressing the alarming health trends, Dr. Akram cautioned about the rising prevalence of blood pressure and diabetes among Pakistanis, with individuals as young as 39 being affected. He stressed the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles to combat these challenges.
Furthermore, Dr. Akram underscored the government's commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, with over 70 government hospitals in Punjab undergoing revamping efforts.
Several hospitals have already been reopened with enhanced facilities to cater to public needs.
Expressing concern over the increasing demand for dialysis machines, Dr. Akram called for urgent measures to address the burden of diseases. He also highlighted the noble initiative of "Aapka" clinic, providing free medical services to patients.
The roundtable discussion, attended by a significant number of healthcare professionals, was praised for its significance in addressing critical health issues. Dr. Akram commended the administration for organizing the event and urged continued efforts towards advancing healthcare in Punjab.
