Punjab Minister Appreciates Efforts Of Police In Ensuring Law And Order
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 10:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) and Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has commended the Punjab Police and other institutions for their remarkable efforts in maintaining law and order across the province.
He expressed these views while presiding over the 19th meeting of the SCCLO held at the Home Department on Friday.
“The protection of life and property of the people is the state’s top priority,” the minister stated, adding that Pakistan is progressing rapidly under capable political leadership. He particularly praised the Punjab Police for their commendable actions during the operation against terrorists in Rahim Yar Khan, emphasizing that police personnel involved in these operations are being provided with a special allowance for their efforts in the Kacha areas.
During the meeting, officials provided a detailed briefing on the overall law and order situation in Punjab. The committee also approved funds for the purchase of CCTV cameras installed by the Punjab Safe City Authority at highly sensitive polling stations for any upcoming elections.
Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Additional Secretary Home, officers from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the Special Branch attended the meeting. Commissioners, Regional Police Officers (RPOs), Deputy Commissioners, and District Police Officers (DPOs) from across Punjab participated through video link, ensuring comprehensive coordination in addressing law and order challenges.
