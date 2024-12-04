Punjab Minister Azma Bokhari escapes unhurt in Lahore car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari escaped unscathed after her vehicle was involved in an accident at the Jail Road Underpass in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, Azma Bokhari was en route to Punjab University from GOR to attend a scholarship ceremony when the accident occurred, private news channels reported.

Fortunately, Punjab minister was promptly shifted to an alternative vehicle and continued on to Punjab University, where she safely attended the ceremony.