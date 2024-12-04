Punjab Minister Azma Bokhari Escapes Unhurt In Lahore Car Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari escaped unscathed after her vehicle was involved in an accident at the Jail Road Underpass in Lahore on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, Azma Bokhari was en route to Punjab University from GOR to attend a scholarship ceremony when the accident occurred, private news channels reported.
Fortunately, Punjab minister was promptly shifted to an alternative vehicle and continued on to Punjab University, where she safely attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CHF highlights uniting conservation, community amid sustainable tourism in GB at COP292 minutes ago
-
Sports competitions for Govt Primary Schools kicked off2 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested12 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes opening Khunjerab Pass round the year12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits THQ hospital22 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG minister seeks plan from Lahore Parking Company32 minutes ago
-
ADCR for hundred percent revenue recoveries42 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Upper’s administration holds two-day anti-corruption event1 hour ago
-
AC visits basic health center in Nowshera Virkan1 hour ago
-
DPO felicitates newly-elected SCCI members1 hour ago
-
PVMC delegation visits Agricultural University1 hour ago
-
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail1 hour ago