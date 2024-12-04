Open Menu

Punjab Minister Azma Bokhari Escapes Unhurt In Lahore Car Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Punjab Minister Azma Bokhari escapes unhurt in Lahore car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari escaped unscathed after her vehicle was involved in an accident at the Jail Road Underpass in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, Azma Bokhari was en route to Punjab University from GOR to attend a scholarship ceremony when the accident occurred, private news channels reported.

Fortunately, Punjab minister was promptly shifted to an alternative vehicle and continued on to Punjab University, where she safely attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Punjab Jail Road Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

1 hour ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

3 hours ago
 Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

8 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

16 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

17 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

17 hours ago
 Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

17 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan