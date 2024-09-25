Open Menu

Punjab Minister Calls For Proper Recognition Of Pharmacists On World Pharmacist Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has emphasized the need for giving pharmacists their due recognition in the society.

Speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony marking World Pharmacist Day on Wednesday, the minister acknowledged the critical role pharmacists play in the healthcare sector and stressed the importance of improving their status.

“Pharmacists are Doctors of Pharmacy, yet society has not given them the recognition they deserve,” Khawaja Imran Nazir stated. He highlighted the integral role pharmacists played in achieving global certification for Punjab’s five drug testing labs, noting their contributions to maintaining the quality of medicines.

Expressing his personal commitment to the profession, the minister revealed that the government had previously recruited over 1,000 pharmacists and assured further efforts to create job opportunities in the field.

He also mentioned ongoing efforts to engage the private sector to address challenges facing the profession, including the fight against counterfeit medicines.

Khawaja Imran also underscored the significant economic contribution of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, which have attracted an investment of Rs 3,200 billion, supporting both healthcare and the national economy.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of shields to pharmaceutical company owners for their contributions to the industry. The event was attended by numerous pharmacists, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives, including Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Salimi, making it a prominent occasion for celebrating the role of pharmacists.

