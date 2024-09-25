Punjab Minister Calls For Proper Recognition Of Pharmacists On World Pharmacist Day
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has emphasized the need for giving pharmacists their due recognition in the society.
Speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony marking World Pharmacist Day on Wednesday, the minister acknowledged the critical role pharmacists play in the healthcare sector and stressed the importance of improving their status.
“Pharmacists are Doctors of Pharmacy, yet society has not given them the recognition they deserve,” Khawaja Imran Nazir stated. He highlighted the integral role pharmacists played in achieving global certification for Punjab’s five drug testing labs, noting their contributions to maintaining the quality of medicines.
Expressing his personal commitment to the profession, the minister revealed that the government had previously recruited over 1,000 pharmacists and assured further efforts to create job opportunities in the field.
He also mentioned ongoing efforts to engage the private sector to address challenges facing the profession, including the fight against counterfeit medicines.
Khawaja Imran also underscored the significant economic contribution of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, which have attracted an investment of Rs 3,200 billion, supporting both healthcare and the national economy.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of shields to pharmaceutical company owners for their contributions to the industry. The event was attended by numerous pharmacists, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives, including Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal Salimi, making it a prominent occasion for celebrating the role of pharmacists.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cantonment Board Sargodha issues property tax bills1 minute ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur3 minutes ago
-
Votes are primary evidence of election results: CJP11 minutes ago
-
PITB launches Global IT certifications programme12 minutes ago
-
PILDAT calls out regulatory gaps in political finance, urges reforms in latest report21 minutes ago
-
PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges21 minutes ago
-
112 properties sealed in LDA mega operation21 minutes ago
-
IFA shuts down ketchup unit, seizes 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces21 minutes ago
-
Havaldar Naasir laid to rest with military honours22 minutes ago
-
FESCO redress 1,049 complaints in open courts31 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad involves with citizens under open door policy32 minutes ago
-
No notification issued regarding appointment of new CJP: Law Ministry42 minutes ago