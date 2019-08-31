UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister Discusses Tourism Opportunities With Bruneian Counterpart

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 07:05 PM

A delegation, led by Provincial Minister for Tourism and Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti, met Bruneian Minister for Primary Resources and Tourism Haji Ali Bin Apong in Brunei Darussalam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :A delegation, led by Provincial Minister for Tourism and sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti, met Bruneian Minister for Primary Resources and Tourism Haji Ali Bin Apong in Brunei Darussalam.

Matters regarding mutual interest was discussed during the meeting, according to a handout issued here on Saturday.

Rai Taimoor imformed the Bruneian minister about the measures taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for promotion and development of tourism in Punjab.

He said there was vast opportunities for investment in the tourism sector of Pakistan, as promotion of tourism was among top priorities of the PTI government.

The tourism minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally monitoring the tourism sector, adding that Punjab had centuries old great culture and there were a number of tourist spots in the province.

Rai Taimoor said that the provincial government was paying special attention for preserving archaeological sites, providing security to tourists and developing new spots for promotion of tourism.

He also presented a souvenir and book to Bruneian Minister Haji Ali Bin Apong.

