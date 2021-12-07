Punjab minister discusses welfare schemes with Shafqat Mahmood

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Yawar Abbas Bhukari called on Federal education Minister Shafqat Mehmood at his office here and apprised him about the welfare-oriented initiatives of his department.

Shafqat Mehmood stressed the early completion of the ongoing schemes as the agenda of public service could not be fulfilled without development of the social sector, said a handout issued here.

Yawar Bhukari presented proposals for improving educational standards. He also informed the federal minister that the network of shelter homes was providing facilities to the homeless.

The 'Hamqadam' programme would prove an important drive to benefit the differently-abled persons as the Social Welfare Department was also striving to rehabilitate them, he added.