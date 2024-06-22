Open Menu

Punjab Minister Emphasises Readiness Of PDMA For Monsoon Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2024 | 06:44 PM

Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee for Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is on high alert to tackle various challenges, expected during the upcoming monsoon season. It includes preparedness for floods, COVID-19, dengue, drought, smog, and heat waves, he added

He made this statement while chairing a meeting on Saturday to review PDMA’s Monsoon Plan 2024. He emphasised that 24-hour monitoring is being conducted through provincial and district control rooms, citing climate change as a key factor contributing to the anticipated heavy rainfall and potential flooding. The recent weather patterns were analysed during the meeting, leading to the implementation of timely protective measures for safeguarding human lives.

The minister urged all relevant departments, including divisional and district administrations, to maintain close coordination to handle emergency situations effectively.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration with other PDMA institutions and directed that river embankments be reinforced. Immediate approval of schemes to prevent river erosion was discussed. Additionally, mock exercises are underway across various districts to ensure readiness.

The PDMA's Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024, presented by DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, outlined key strategies to be submitted to the provincial cabinet for final approval. The Minister's visit to the PDMA control room was part of his efforts to oversee preparations.

The meeting saw participation from Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, and other key officials. Representatives from various departments including Finance, Planning & Development, Communication & Works, Irrigation, Agriculture, Information, Police, Broadcasting, Rescue 1122, and the Meteorological Department were also present.

