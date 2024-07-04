Open Menu

Punjab Minister Ensures Robust Security Measures For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2024 | 10:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, announced enhanced security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram during a meeting at the Home Department on Thursday. The meeting reviewed strategies to maintain peace and order throughout the holy month.

A central control room has been established in the Punjab Home Department to oversee security measures. Powers have been delegated to Deputy Commissioners to enforce orders, including the prohibition of unauthorized loudspeaker use. Special security arrangements will be in place for women's majalis to ensure their safety.

The minister emphasized the active role of peace committees in fostering harmony within the community. Committee members also inspected the control room and assessed reports on the security situation.

The meeting included directives for comprehensive preparations for the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and Baba Farid-ud-Din Masood Ganj Shakar (RA). Approval was granted to extend the tenure of Rangers in Attock and DG Khan and to appoint Deputy Commissioners as price Control Magistrates in various districts.

Punjab Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal provided a briefing on the issued SOPs and arrangements. The meeting was attended by Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, and Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani. Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Bukhari, Additional IG Chaudhry Sultan, and other officials participated, with Commissioners and RPOs from across Punjab joining via video link.

